Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 25,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $333,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $593,550.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64.
CRCT stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.
About Cricut (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
