Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 25,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $333,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64.

CRCT stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRCT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

