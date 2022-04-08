AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AAON were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $53.02 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.68.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

