980 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,980. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $253.65 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.02.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

