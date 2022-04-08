90,930 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PIPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

