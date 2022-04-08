$901.55 Million in Sales Expected for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) will post sales of $901.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $870.86 million and the highest is $950.16 million. Bread Financial reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bread Financial.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $51.83 on Friday. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

