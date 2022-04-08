8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Achieves Market Cap of $712,908.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $712,908.00 and approximately $70,482.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002252 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004250 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.