$839.26 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) will post $839.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $834.90 million to $846.25 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $706.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.73.

About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.