70,271 Shares in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IAA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in IAA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IAA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in IAA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in IAA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in IAA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.70. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Kamin acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IAA. Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

