$7.09 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.93 billion and the highest is $7.36 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Natural Foods.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ UNFI traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $42.31. 464,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.02. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

