$67.34 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) to report sales of $67.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.85 million to $69.89 million. Heska reported sales of $60.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $290.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $293.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $321.21 million, with estimates ranging from $315.60 million to $331.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Heska’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heska by 1,944.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSKA traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.81 and a 200 day moving average of $173.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,330.00 and a beta of 1.59. Heska has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $275.94.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

