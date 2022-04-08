6,391 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,391 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,940. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $204.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 91.83 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Europe cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

