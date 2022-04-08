614 Shares in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 255,123.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 224,509 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $23,514,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,054,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,426,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 28,071 shares during the period. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $111.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.30. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.28 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

