531 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 138.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $423,300,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after buying an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 218.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,734,000 after buying an additional 1,138,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $11,352,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Lin bought 183,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 529,099 shares of company stock valued at $59,300,303. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

DoorDash stock opened at $110.91 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.79.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

