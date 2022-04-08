516 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 516 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $234.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.08 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

