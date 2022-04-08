440 Shares in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.

IDU stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $93.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.41.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

