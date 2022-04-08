4,124 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after buying an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after buying an additional 396,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after buying an additional 276,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,023,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,155. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

