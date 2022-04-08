400,000 Shares in Innovative International Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IOACU) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of IOACU stock remained flat at $$10.08 on Friday. Innovative International Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07.

