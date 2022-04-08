$4.00 Million in Sales Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $19.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.95 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $26.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.80% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QUIK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

