3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus lowered their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.40.

3M stock opened at $149.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.60. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

