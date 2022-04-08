397 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.72.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $168.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.77. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.44 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

