$39.78 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) will announce $39.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.90 million and the lowest is $39.67 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $162.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $166.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $168.67 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $178.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

GTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 177.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Getty Realty by 3,110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GTY opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 120.59%.

Getty Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.