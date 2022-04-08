$38.40 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) to announce sales of $38.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.29 billion and the lowest is $37.85 billion. AT&T reported sales of $43.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $154.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.10 billion to $159.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $156.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.39 billion to $164.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 46,897,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,805,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

