3,705 Shares in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,154,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 140,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2,176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

LAKE opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $150.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.