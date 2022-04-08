35,912 Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Franklin Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $198,321,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after acquiring an additional 213,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,920,000 after acquiring an additional 179,681 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after acquiring an additional 141,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 41.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.70 and a one year high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

