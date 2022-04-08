$353.35 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) to post $353.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.50 million and the lowest is $347.90 million. UDR reported sales of $299.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

UDR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 33,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,756. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 122.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. UDR has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.