34,272 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Purchased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,040 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,888 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 98.6% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.49. 702,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,155. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

