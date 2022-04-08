3,401 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Acquired by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial bought a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,380.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.73. 29,062,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,448,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

