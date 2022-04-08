3,385 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,712,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,116,688. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.78. The stock has a market cap of $607.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

