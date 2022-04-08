3,100 Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Bought by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IART. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $4,651,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,528,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $3,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $64.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

