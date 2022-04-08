$31.10 Million in Sales Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) to post sales of $31.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.20 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $33.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $130.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $131.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $143.70 million, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $145.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $345.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 57,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

