2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Price Down 8.5%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.05. 17,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,424,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $967.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,194 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,834,000 after purchasing an additional 298,193 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 298,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in 2U by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 288,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 139,945 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

