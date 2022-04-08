2crazyNFT Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 2crazyNFT has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $217,335.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.86 or 0.07471554 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,658.09 or 1.00002271 BTC.

2crazyNFT Profile

2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive

2crazyNFT Coin Trading

