2,929 Shares in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 332,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,878,000 after acquiring an additional 181,833 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 268,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $243.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.89 and a 200 day moving average of $263.93.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.