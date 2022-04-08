25,000 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. NextEra Energy comprises 2.3% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $87.08. 7,141,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,538,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

