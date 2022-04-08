2,446 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

CVX stock opened at $167.10 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $325.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,615 shares of company stock worth $79,871,232 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.