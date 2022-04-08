225,361 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 225,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,735,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.36% of UFP Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in UFP Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in UFP Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in UFP Industries by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.85. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.50.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.31%.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

UFP Industries Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.