21,765 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,054,000 after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $161.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.96 and its 200 day moving average is $163.87.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.90.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

