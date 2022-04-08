20,028 Shares in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,028 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANT. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManTech International stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

