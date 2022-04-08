1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DIBS. Raymond James cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. 1stdibs.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1stdibs.Com (DIBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.