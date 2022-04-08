$193.20 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $193.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.30 million and the lowest is $193.10 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $132.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $812.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810.10 million to $815.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $861.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on ACLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

NASDAQ ACLS traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $59.00. 18,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,397. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

