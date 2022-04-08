17,734 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.10% of OSI Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $82.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.99. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.35 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSIS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

About OSI Systems (Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.