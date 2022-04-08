14,843 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $80.19. 1,128,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,755. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.07 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

