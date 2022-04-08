$13.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $13.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $16.39 and the lowest is $10.26. First Citizens BancShares posted earnings of $14.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year earnings of $77.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $72.50 to $82.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $91.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $83.51 to $105.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Citizens BancShares.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.59 earnings per share.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $971.20.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider West Ludwig purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCNCA stock opened at $632.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $616.41 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $734.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $803.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.