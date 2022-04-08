12,655 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.05% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,509. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.24 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.40%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.