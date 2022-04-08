12,317 Shares in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,841,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,458,000 after acquiring an additional 132,110 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 388,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 100,094 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 612.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,095,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,994,000 after buying an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,650,000 after acquiring an additional 46,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RODM stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83.

