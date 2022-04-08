12,000 Shares in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coherent by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Coherent by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.58. 1,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.04 and a 52-week high of $275.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

