105,096 Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Acquired by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,243,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 3.3% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,562,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,770,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 997.2% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after buying an additional 190,565 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,639,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after buying an additional 58,824 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,865. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average of $102.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $108.15.

