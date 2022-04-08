$103.07 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) will announce $103.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.25 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $94.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $440.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $440.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $473.09 million, with estimates ranging from $459.40 million to $483.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVID shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

AVID stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.51. 486,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.19. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Avid Technology by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 105,756 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

