10,000 Shares in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.05% of Dune Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUNE. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 733,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 201,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 157,036 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 336,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUNE opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. Dune Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.97.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

