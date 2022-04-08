$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $885.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,716,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $2,110,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $5,415,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.56. The stock had a trading volume of 375,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.64. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $72.73 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

